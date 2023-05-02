Watch Now
Yankees bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Guardians

Guardians Mariners Baseball
Lindsey Wasson/AP
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona yells to home plate umpire Mark Carlson after relief pitcher James Karinchak was called for a pitch-clock violation during the eighth inning of the team's opening day baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Guardians Mariners Baseball
Posted at 11:34 AM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 11:34:03-04

The New York Yankees aim to stop a four-game losing streak when they take on the Cleveland Guardians.

New York has a 15-15 record overall and a 9-8 record at home. The Yankees have gone 10-3 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Cleveland has a 10-7 record in road games and a 14-15 record overall. The Guardians have a 9-5 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tuesday's game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Steven Kwan has four doubles, a triple and 11 RBI while hitting .278 for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 11-for-37 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 3-7, .218 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Guardians: 4-6, .224 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (hip), Jake Bauers: day-to-day (knee), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

