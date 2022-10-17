Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Yankees host the Guardians in ALDS Game 5

Jose Ramirez
Phil Long/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez is out at first base in the third inning of Game 4 of a baseball AL Division Series against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Jose Ramirez
Posted at 10:32 AM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 10:32:27-04

The New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians square off in Game 5 of the ALDS. The series is tied 2-2, and the winner moves on to the ALCS.

New York has a 99-63 record overall and a 57-24 record in home games. The Yankees have a 61-23 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cleveland has a 46-35 record on the road and a 92-70 record overall. The Guardians have the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play at .253.

Monday's game is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Yankees hold a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has 27 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 76 RBI for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 5-for-21 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 29 home runs, 69 walks and 126 RBI while hitting .278 for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 14-for-44 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .212 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Guardians: 7-3, .252 batting average, 2.51 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Ron Marinaccio: 15-Day IL (shin), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.