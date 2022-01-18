Cleveland hosting the 2022 USA Boxing National Qualifier event at Wolstein Center

CLEVELAND — Cleveland will host the 2022 USA Boxing National Qualifier event in April at the Wolstein Center located on Cleveland State University’s Campus.

The event taking place from April 23 to April 30 will not only feature elite boxers but competitors in the pee-wee and youth divisions.

“USA Boxing is looking forward to bringing a national tournament back to the state of Ohio,” said Taryn Cass, USA Boxing events coordinator. “Cleveland has a rich boxing history, and we are excited for the local support and involvement from the boxing community there.

USA Boxing said in the news release that the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission put together a “very competitive bid on behalf of their city.”

The weeklong tournament will give elite boxers, ages 18-39, the opportunity to punch their ticket to this year’s national championships.

“Cleveland is thrilled to welcome the 2022 USA Boxing National Qualifier this spring as it creates an amazing opportunity to celebrate our city’s long-standing history with the sport,” said David Gilbert, president and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission. “Through a strong partnership with USA Boxing and the Wolstein Center, our team is looking forward to working directly with local boxing clubs and other community organizations to make this a successful event and build on the diverse scope of events Cleveland has continually attracted."

This is first USA Boxing event in Ohio since it last came to Columbus where it hosted the 2019 Eastern Qualifier, an event that brought over 800 boxers to Ohio.

"Cleveland possesses such a rich boxing history. Many Olympians and World Champions were molded by our community both inside and outside of the ring," said Chris Cugliari, USA Boxing Alumni Association Director. "We are incredibly proud to welcome the next generation of champions and look forward to witnessing their beginning chapters on the road to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and beyond."

Three boxers from Ohio represented Team USA at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics: silver medalist Duke Ragan, of Cincinnati, bronze medalist Oshae Jones, of Toledo, and Cleveland’s own Delante Johnson, who extended the streak of Cleveland-native boxing Olympians to four.

Registration for the event will open on Tuesday, March 1 and will stay open until April 12. More info can be found here.

