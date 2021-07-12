Cleveland Indians add pitching in 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday night

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians added to their farm system on Sunday night during the 2021 MLB Draft.

Cleveland had one selection on Sunday night during the first round and used it on Gavin Williams, a right-handed pitcher from East Carolina University. Williams is 21 years old and spent four years at East Carolina.

In his collegiate career, Williams amassed a record of 11 wins and five losses with a 2.65 earned run average. He pitched in 53 games, including 17 starts. As a senior, Williams was one of the better pitchers in the NCAA, going 10-1 with a 1.88 ERA in 81.1 innings while striking out 130 batters and walking 21. He was named as a finalist for both the Dick Howser Award and the Golden Spikes Award. Williams also was named to six different All-America teams this year.

This is the second time the 6-foot-6, 238-pound pitcher has been drafted, as he was selected in the 30th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays out of high school.

The 2021 MLB Draft will continue on Monday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.