Cleveland native Jake Paul to face former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in match at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND — Cleveland native and YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul will put on a show for his hometown during a matchup against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley during the main event of a professional boxing event at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Paul will look to impress his hometown crowd in the eight-round cruiserweight main event, which will be contested at a 190-pound catchweight.

“I grew up going to Cavs, Browns and Indians games on the weekends, dreaming as a little kid of one day being in a position to put on a show for my hometown like they did,” said Paul. “On August 29, that dream comes true. My biggest challenge to date, in front of the city that made me, on pay-per-view for the world to see me knockout a UFC champion. I’m also thrilled to have Amanda Serrano on this card. She stands out as the most prolific KO artist in women’s boxing. What a night this is going to be!”

I can’t believe I get to fight in my hometown Cleveland



August 29th @TWooodley is getting knocked out in front of my closest friends and familyhttps://t.co/ijda7aGClL — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 12, 2021

Paul, 24, began his boxing career in January 2020 and is fighting out of Puerto Rico under the coaching of former pro boxing contender B.J. Flores, who has been training Paul since his first professional fight.

Woodley, who will be Paul’s fourth opponent after fighting former NBA Star Nate Robinson and YouTube star AnEsonGib, holds the UFC title from 2016 to 2019. He is considered one of the most dangerous punchers in UFC history and has a storied carrier in combat sports.

"I'm a grown a** man,” said Woodley in a news release about the match against Paul. “I don't play games with kids. They brought me in to take the trash out. You're welcome!"

The special event will be available to watch on Showtime pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET. It will also feature an undercard complete with high stakes, professional boring showdowns including Puerto Rico star and WBC/WBO Featherweight World Champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano defending her titles against super bantamweight champion Yamileth Mercado.

Tickets for the live event will be available for purchase on Thursday, July 22 on RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com.

