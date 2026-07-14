Cleveland WNBA team names KeyBank as its first founding partner ahead of inaugural season

CLEVELAND — Cleveland's WNBA team has announced KeyBank as its first founding partner, with both organizations saying they are ready to deliver an unforgettable experience for fans.

The partnership comes as the Cleveland WNBA franchise prepares for its inaugural season, with 9,000 fans already securing season tickets.

"Establishing our first foundational partnership with KeyBank, with a focus on our membership platform, reflects how deeply committed we are to collectively investing in unforgettable experiences for our fans, whose passion and belief in the return of the WNBA to Ohio has been clear since day one," said Allison Howard, Cleveland WNBA, president of Business Operations. "Partnering with this trusted hometown brand strengthens the momentum behind our shared mission to create opportunity, expand access and deliver moments that matter for communities across Ohio and the region."

Fans can currently enter a sweepstakes to win two tickets to a game during the team's inaugural season.

CLICK HERE for sweepstakes information and the full partnership announcement.

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