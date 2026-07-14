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Cleveland WNBA team names KeyBank as its first founding partner ahead of inaugural season

KeyBank is the Cleveland WNBA franchise's first founding partner as the team prepares for its inaugural season with 9,000 season tickets already sold.
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KeyBank
From L to R: Chris Gorman - KeyCorp Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Allison Howard - President of Business Operations for Cleveland WNBA, Trina Evans - KeyCorp Chief of Staff and Director of Corporate Center, and Nic Barlage - CEO of Rock Entertainment Group
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Posted

CLEVELAND — Cleveland's WNBA team has announced KeyBank as its first founding partner, with both organizations saying they are ready to deliver an unforgettable experience for fans.

The partnership comes as the Cleveland WNBA franchise prepares for its inaugural season, with 9,000 fans already securing season tickets.

"Establishing our first foundational partnership with KeyBank, with a focus on our membership platform, reflects how deeply committed we are to collectively investing in unforgettable experiences for our fans, whose passion and belief in the return of the WNBA to Ohio has been clear since day one," said Allison Howard, Cleveland WNBA, president of Business Operations. "Partnering with this trusted hometown brand strengthens the momentum behind our shared mission to create opportunity, expand access and deliver moments that matter for communities across Ohio and the region."

Fans can currently enter a sweepstakes to win two tickets to a game during the team's inaugural season.

CLICK HERE for sweepstakes information and the full partnership announcement.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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