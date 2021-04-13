Cleveland WTA 250 bringing professional tennis to Flats West Bank this summer

CLEVELAND — Cleveland is, without question, a sports town and now a new sporting event is making its way to the city this summer, bringing the top women's tennis players in the world right here to The Land.

Launching in August, the inaugural Cleveland Championships—a WTA 250 event part of the Women's Tennis Association tour—will bring professional tennis to Cleveland.

The tournament, which will be held from Aug. 22-28 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Flats West Bank, will feature some of the top stars in women's tennis from around the world as they prepare for the U.S. Open.

Cleveland Championships will be part of the prestigious U.S. Open Series and will mark the biggest women's sporting event in Northeast Ohio.

The tournament will feature 54 matches with 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams competing for $300,000 in prize money and WTA rankings points. Fans will be able to catch all of the action in Cleveland with a seating capacity of 3,000, including VIP courtside boxes and general admission seating, as well as additional viewing areas at the outside courts.

The week-long tournament will bring entertainment of all kinds to the city, featuring food trucks, a beer garden, a farmers market, an art show and live music in addition to the fierce competition on the courts.

Multiple organizations and companies have partnered together for the new tournament in Cleveland including Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, Destination Cleveland, Medical Mutual, Cleveland Clinic, Great Lakes Brewing Company, Miller Lite and White Claw.

Organizations are also using the tournament to not only boost the local economy but to create a positive social impact within the community, working to support local youth development and education.“Our community is ready to welcome the annual Women's Tennis Association 250 event to The Land,” said David Gilbert, President and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.

“The Flats West Bank will showcase our skyline and provide a beautiful backdrop as over 60 million US households and beyond tune in to watch the top women athletes compete. With an estimated $2 million in direct spending as well as youth and programming efforts, this event will leave a lasting legacy in our community.:

Weeklong courtside boxes are currently on sale while individual tickets will go on sale later this spring.

