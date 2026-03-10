Cleveland's new men's pro soccer club launches as Forest City Cleveland

CLEVELAND — As professional soccer takes root in Northeast Ohio, Cleveland's new men's club has announced its name and branding—Forest City Cleveland.

The club is part of Cleveland Soccer Group, which was awarded an MLS NEXT Pro franchise in November 2022. The work to launch the pro club has led to an official announcement of a club moniker, colorway and logo—and, of course, merch.

MLS NEXT Pro is a developmental league that completes the pro player pathway from MLS NEXT to MLS first teams, and with Cleveland's new club, Northeast Ohio will be a direct connection for players entering Major League Soccer.

Forest City Cleveland's name is a nod to the city's oldest nickname and the nature housed in and around the city.

Unsurprisingly, that name led to the logo for the Moses Cleveland tree, a sycamore, which the club said "represents Cleveland at its core: resilient, loyal and rooted in a spirit that refuses to break." The tree features 12 leaves—11 for the players on the pitch and an extra to represent the community and fans supporting the team.

The colorway fits the nature-esque theme: Forest City Green (a muted gray-green), Lake Erie Midnight (a deep navy, nearly black), and Golden Era (an architectural gold).

Branding for the club was finalized after a community engagement process that involved more than 3,000 participants, the club said.

“We believed from the beginning that this club should be built with Cleveland, not simply introduced to Cleveland,” Gina Prodan Kelly, Chief Marketing Officer of Cleveland Soccer Group, who led the branding process, said in a press release. “More than 3,000 people helped shape what Forest City Cleveland would become. It reflects the city’s past, but even more importantly, it represents the future we’re building together.”

MLS NEXT Pro is the equivalent of Major League Baseball's Triple-A program. The league completed its inaugural season in 2022.

Forest City Cleveland will begin play in MLS NEXT Pro in 2027.

Meanwhile, Cleveland Soccer Group's women's team brand is set to launch on May 4.

Plans for events throughout 2026 are underway and include:

U.S. Women’s National Team watch parties at The W Sports Bar

A large community watch party for USA vs. Paraguay on June 12, the opening match of the 2026 Men’s World Cup, at North Coast Yard

Watch party for the 2026 World Cup Final on July 19

