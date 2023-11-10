Watch Now
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme

Paul Sancya/AP
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Purdue in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 4:06 PM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 16:06:53-05

(AP) — Jim Harbaugh was banned from coaching at Michigan's three remaining regular-season games by the Big Ten on Friday for a sign-stealing scheme that has rocked the second-ranked Wolverines.

Harbaugh was disciplined by the conference less than 24 hours before the Wolverines played at No. 9 Penn State in their toughest matchup of the season so far. His team (9-0) has a shot to win a third straight Big Ten title and the school's first national championship since 1997.

Michigan was prepared to take possible legal action if the conference punished the football program before a full investigation into allegations of an impermissible scouting and sign-stealing operation.

