Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme

(AP) — Jim Harbaugh was banned from coaching at Michigan's three remaining regular-season games by the Big Ten on Friday for a sign-stealing scheme that has rocked the second-ranked Wolverines.

Harbaugh was disciplined by the conference less than 24 hours before the Wolverines played at No. 9 Penn State in their toughest matchup of the season so far. His team (9-0) has a shot to win a third straight Big Ten title and the school's first national championship since 1997.

Michigan was prepared to take possible legal action if the conference punished the football program before a full investigation into allegations of an impermissible scouting and sign-stealing operation.