Buckeyes crush Oregon in college football playoffs

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — The Ohio State University Buckeyes gave the Oregon Ducks a smackdown Wednesday night and are now advancing in the College Football Playoffs.

The Game On in Lakewood was packed with OSU fans anticipating the big win.

"It's a blow out honestly. We're blowing them out and we lost to them originally in the first part of the season, but today it's been something that all Buckeyes fans want to see and we're all here and we're having a great time and it's great on New Year's Day," Sean Nowak said.

In the first quarter alone, the Buckeyes scored two touchdowns and led the game 14-0.

"It's exactly how I expected it: dominant, aggressive, basically proving from the last game that we played them in how we should have beat them the first time," Patrick Oglesby said.

The first 15 minutes of the game set the tone for the other three quarters.

"We do good in the playoffs and that's when we shine," Nowak said. "We're winning 100%."

Touchdown after touchdown for the Buckeyes, and Oregon couldn't keep up with Ohio's offense.

"It's way more of a beat down than I thought I was expecting," Sarah Ginn said as she watched the game with half a dozen friends.

The final score was 41-21.

Ohio will now go on to play Texas, who ranks third in the nation and beat Arizona State on Wednesday in overtime. The final score between those teams was 39-31.

"They got lucky with Arizona State and if they can't keep up with Arizona State, there's no way they're going to keep up with OSU," Oglesby said.

Buckeyes fans aren't worried about battling the Longhorns.

"Horns down," Ginn said.

"I see Ohio State going all the way," said Louis Blanco.

Nowak said he's excited for the game but isn't giving Longhorns Quarterback Arch Manning any credit on the field without them defeating Ohio first.

"The Manning brothers: Eli Manning, Peyton Manning; they're all good quarterbacks. They think it runs in the family, but we need to see it on the field first before we just give this guy credit, right? I don't believe in that. We got to see it first. Face us first and then we'll see what happens for them," Nowak said.

"We're most definitely going to come out with a victory over the horns," Blanco added.

Ohio State will face Texas on Friday, January 10, at 7:30 p.m. in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

The CFP National Championship Game will be on Monday, January 20, at 7:30 p.m. in Atlanta.