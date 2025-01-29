JCU Football's Matt Wrather racks up postseason awards

Matt Wrather’s "why" is clear.

“It’s giving back to others around me and helping uplift them,” said Wrather, a senior at John Carroll University. “I think that’s what really drives me and motivates me every day is how good can I be and how good can I make other people around me be?”

In a football program padded with rich history, that ‘why’ is setting Wrather apart.

"He is one of the most humble people I've ever been around and has earned more accolades than pretty much anyone I have ever coached. They just keep piling on for him,” said John Carroll Football head coach Jeff Behrman.

Following his fourth season in blue and gold, the Blue Streaks’ center is racking up accolades.

“I haven't really attempted to count them yet, to be honest. I'm definitely very, very excited [and] honored to be awarded with everything that’s come my way,” said Wrather.

Wrather’s resume is crowding quickly. He’s a consensus All-American, OAC Offensive Lineman of the Year for the second straight year and the first Rimington Award winner in program history, which is given to the top center in NCAA Division III.

“That's been my goal all along. I was like, ‘I wanna be the best I can be. I’m setting these goals for myself.’ Me to now reap those awards, I can't really describe the feeling inside,” said Wrather.

His resume off the field is just as impressive. Wrather made the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his efforts in the community.

“The one thing that has always been true for Matt is putting others before himself. He's always been about the service. We talk about how there’s two types of people in the world. There’s givers, and there’s takers. Matt’s a giver. He’s an elite giver,” said Behrman.

Wrather is one of 22 players from all levels of college football to be selected for the Good Works Team and was honored at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Jan. 2.

“I was able to meet some great people, such as Tim Tebow and Danny Wuerffel, who are kind of the forerunners of the Good Works Team. It was an unreal experience to meet them. That’s when it hit me. I was like ,’Wow. I’m at this level where I can kind of be them, and I’m walking in their footsteps.’ Hopefully, I can continue to have a great impact even after football is done,” said Wrather.

"This is just part of Matt's legacy. He's impacted so many people here. He's the type of person that people around him are better because Matt is in their presence. He just brings out the best of everybody,” said Behrman.

Wrather’s academics also meet the standard he sets on the field and in the community. He is just the third John Carroll student-athlete to receive First-Team Academic All-American honors.

Carly Mascitti is a sports anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @carlymascitti.