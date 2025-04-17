6 more Kent State students have visas revoked

Six more students and recent graduates from Kent State University have lost their visas.

The university said that increases the number of current and former students who have lost their visas to 10.

Earlier this week, four students from Case Western Reserve had their visas revoked, as well as two students from Cleveland State.

According to CWRU President Eric Kaler, four active students have had their F-1 visa status terminated by the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS).

"This revocation of status makes it illegal for any student to remain studying or working in the United States," said. "I know how disconcerting this might be for many in our community. Let me say again what I said on Feb. 5—namely, international students, faculty, staff and postdocs are and will continue to be an essential part of the Case Western Reserve community."

Kaler issued the following guidance to students and staff:

