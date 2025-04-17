6 more Kent State students have visas revoked

Six more students and recent graduates from Kent State University have lost their visas.
The university said that increases the number of current and former students who have lost their visas to 10.
Earlier this week, four students from Case Western Reserve had their visas revoked, as well as two students from Cleveland State.
According to CWRU President Eric Kaler, four active students have had their F-1 visa status terminated by the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS).
"This revocation of status makes it illegal for any student to remain studying or working in the United States," said. "I know how disconcerting this might be for many in our community. Let me say again what I said on Feb. 5—namely, international students, faculty, staff and postdocs are and will continue to be an essential part of the Case Western Reserve community."
Kaler issued the following guidance to students and staff:
- At this time, the university recommends all international students, faculty, staff and postdocs cancel travel outside the U.S. until further notice. Students interested in remaining on campus this summer may consider our undergraduate and graduate summer term courses (in person and online), as well as discounted summer housingand dining options.
- Members of our international community should carry evidence of their valid immigration status with them at all times.
- Such evidence can include passports, I-94s, visa stamps, EADs, Permanent Resident cards, I-485 receipts, etc.
- U.S. immigration law also requires notification of any changes of address within 10 days. Additional information on these requirements is available on the VISA Office website.
- In line with CWRU’s 2021 policy, all faculty must pre-register any university-related international travel with the Office of International Affairs. Doing so helps the university assist in the event of an emergency during travel and provides guidance on complying with applicable laws, and allows faculty to register for the university’s medical emergency insurance policy, among other benefits.
- All travelers should share their plans with a family member or friend. And whether you’re in Cleveland or overseas, if you’d like someone to know your status daily, we encourage you to develop a regular check-in plan to stay in touch.
Students with visas can check for updates from CWRU