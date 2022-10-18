Kent State launches ready FLASH program

KENT, Ohio — Kent State University has launched a new benefits program for student-athletes that will begin in the Fall of 2023.

The Ready FLASH (For Life After Sport Holistically) program follows the 2021 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that opened the door for colleges and universities to offer education-related benefits on top of scholarships.

The program helps student-athletes to be successful as they transition into life after sports.

“I think it makes a statement about the commitment about the student-athletes that come here to play at Kent State,” said Kent State Men’s Basketball Coach Rob Senderoff.

Qualifying students will be eligible for $5980 in educational benefits each year determined by the NCAA v. Alston U.S. Supreme Court Ruling. The money is intended for education-related benefits, such as laptops, class projects, science equipment, education-abroad opportunities, and career preparation.

"Being able to have something where if I'm in a bind, I do have a little extra resources to help outside of my scholarship and maybe my family back home,” Senderoff said.

The university withholds half of the annual award and releases the money to the student-athlete upon completing their undergraduate degree. A quarter of that total will be available in both the fall and spring semesters.

“It has to be very programmed for our student-athletes. As they’re going through that programming, they’re going to learn about financial literacy,” said director of athletics Randale Richmond. “They’re going to learn about branding. They’re going to have an opportunity to use Kent State’s Launch Net as an opportunity to create your own business and what that looks like for you.”

The Launch Nest is a comprehensive plan to empower Kent State student-athletes to maximize their Name, Image, & Likeness as well as enhance and protect their personal brand and gain the essential tools to navigate financial opportunities.

“With the Power Five level it’s kind of ’who’s going to give me the most money and where can I get the most NIL deals, so just having this as a balance helps us out,” said Kent State head volleyball coach Haley Eckerman.

The program also takes aim at the NIL trend in college athletics and could help level the playing field for Mid-Major programs like Kent State. The design is also intended to ease the transition into the next phase of an athlete’s career, allowing them to win on and off the floor.

“I think it’s huge for us to have that one up on, especially teams in our conference. And even at the Mid-Major level,” Eckerman said. “You get kids who won’t be as successful at a Power Five but will be successful at a Mid-Major, so It helps keep them retained here.”