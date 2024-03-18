Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsKent State

Actions

Kent State women's basketball team earns No. 15 seed in NCAA Tournament

First tournament appearance in 22 years
APTOPIX MAC Championship basketball
Phil Long/AP
Kent State's Janae Tyler (34) and her teammates celebrate their win over Buffalo in an NCAA college game in the championship of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 16, 2024 in Cleveland, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
APTOPIX MAC Championship basketball
Posted at 9:19 PM, Mar 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-17 21:20:57-04

The Kent State women's basketball team is going dancing for the first time in more than two decades—earning an NCAA Tournament bid after taking down Buffalo in the Mid-American Conference Tournament. On Sunday, they learned who they'll face.

During Selection Sunday, the Golden Flashes were announced as the No. 15 seed. With their ranking, Kent State is slated to play Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish will host the Golden Flashes in South Bend at a time to be announced, with Kent State aiming to upset in the first-round matchup.

This season, the Flashes ended their season 21-10, going 13-5 in tournament play. The Fighting Irish went 26-6 while going 13-5 in conference play.

Kent State is making their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 22 years, last getting a bid in 2002.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through