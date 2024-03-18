Kent State women's basketball team earns No. 15 seed in NCAA Tournament

The Kent State women's basketball team is going dancing for the first time in more than two decades—earning an NCAA Tournament bid after taking down Buffalo in the Mid-American Conference Tournament. On Sunday, they learned who they'll face.

During Selection Sunday, the Golden Flashes were announced as the No. 15 seed. With their ranking, Kent State is slated to play Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish will host the Golden Flashes in South Bend at a time to be announced, with Kent State aiming to upset in the first-round matchup.

This season, the Flashes ended their season 21-10, going 13-5 in tournament play. The Fighting Irish went 26-6 while going 13-5 in conference play.

Kent State is making their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 22 years, last getting a bid in 2002.