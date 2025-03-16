No. 13 seed Akron Zips to play No. 4 seed Arizona Wildcats in Seattle for 2025 NCAA March Madness tournament

During Selection Sunday, the Akron Zips Men's Basketball team (No. 13) learned they will play the Arizona Wildcats (No. 4) in Seattle, Washington, in the first round of the 2025 NCAA March Madness Tournament.

The Zips are heading to the west coast for the second time since playing the UCLA Bruins during March Madness in 2022 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

This is the team's second consecutive year participating in the tournament.

On Saturday night, the Zips beat the Miami RedHawks 76-74 at Rocket Arena to become the 2025 Mid-American Conference (MAC) Champions.

They had three games in three days, and the Zips battled through and punched their ticket into the 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, their third bid in four years.

Akron Zips Men’s Basketball team wins MAC Championship, earns bid into NCAA Tournament

RELATED: Akron Zips Men’s Basketball team wins MAC Championship, earns bid into NCAA Tournament