After a week off, No. 3 Ohio State returns to action against Marshall in the Horseshoe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — No. 3 Ohio State had an unusually early bye last week in the midst of a tune-up schedule that has already seen the Buckeyes outscore opponents by a combined 108-6.

The Buckeyes dropped from No. 2 to No. 3 in the AP poll while other teams were playing more competitive games. And nobody is going to be overly impressed if they cover the 39 1/2-point spread against Marshall of the Sun Belt Conference this Saturday at the Horseshoe.

But Ohio State (2-0) should have all the wrinkles ironed out after walloping Akron and Western Michigan, and then facing the Thundering Herd (1-1) before embarking on a rigorous nine-game Big Ten schedule.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said these games give him a chance to get game experience for a lot of players who will eventually be needed in the course of a long season.

“We're not where we need to be yet,” Day said.

Marshall, after blowing out FCS school Stony Brook in Week 1, gave a respectable performance against Virginia Tech, staying in the game until the second half of the 31-14 loss.

The Herd may find it hard to compete with Ohio State and its arsenal of weapons, but fourth-year coach Charles Huff can at least get a better idea of how the pieces all fit together for his team moving forward.

“Tremendous opportunity on the national stage,” Huff said. “Our guys fully understand the mission. They fully understand the size of the challenge.”

Reloaded

Running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins have had solid games so far for Ohio State, with Judkins getting the majority of the carries. Judkins and Henderson are averaging 7.4 and 7.3 yards per carry, respectively.

“You can see what (Judkins) can do with the ball in his hands, the explosiveness, the power he has when he runs,” Day said. “He's growing, he's building, but you can see what a weapon he is for us when he's out there.”

Throw me something

Ohio State freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith has shown he can be a star at this level after arriving as the nation's top overall recruit in the 2024 class. Smith has made catches when he was wide open and others when he didn't seem to be open at all. He leads the team with 11 grabs for 211 yards and three touchdowns. AP Preseason All-American Emeka Egbuka has nine catches for 149 yards.

New QBs

Marshall transfer quarterbacks Stone Earle and Braylon Braxton each threw for a pair of touchdowns in the Herd's rout of Stony Brook in the opener. Earle was the No. 1 guy in the loss to Virginia Tech, going 13 for 36 with one touchdown and one interception. Earle played at Abilene Christian and North Texas before transferring to Marshall for his fifth season. Braxton previously spent three seasons at Tulsa.

He said it

Huff made a pitch during his news conference this week to lure some of the Ohio State players across the border to play in Huntington, West Virginia. His lure was biscuits from a restaurant chain called Tudor's Biscuit World.

“I feel good about the players we have,” Huff said. “I would love to have some of those guys from Ohio State, too. So, if any of those guys who run really, really fast at Ohio State like Tudor's biscuits, I promise you: all you can eat, all day, if you transfer here.”