AP Top 25: Cincinnati holds on to No. 2 as Tide closes in

LM Otero/AP
Baylor wide receiver Blake Lynch (2) fumbles the ball at the goal line during the first half of an NCAA college football game SMU. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Posted at 3:04 PM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 15:04:35-05

Cincinnati held on to the No. 2 ranking by just four points over No. 3 Alabama in The Associated Press college football poll, and Oregon passed Ohio State to move up to No. 5. Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the fifth straight week in the Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, but the teams most-closely chasing the Bulldogs are more tightly packed after those that played this past weekend won close games.

The Bearcats received 1,440 points from the media panel and the Crimson Tide had 1,336.

Oklahoma, which had an open date, stayed at No. 4. Oregon jumped Ohio State at No. 6, taking advantage of Michigan State’s first loss of the season.

