AP Top 25: Michigan rises to No. 2; Oklahoma State up to 5th

Carlos Osorio/AP
Michigan wide receiver A.J. Henning (3) falls into the end zone for a touchdown as Ohio State cornerback Marcus Williamson (5) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Posted at 3:03 PM, Nov 28, 2021
Michigan has jumped four spots to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll and Oklahoma State joins the top five for the first time since 2015.

Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank for the eighth consecutive week.

Michigan has its highest ranking since it peaked at No. 2 in 2016 after beating Ohio State to break an eight-game losing streak in the rivalry.

Cincinnati moved up to No. 3, passing Alabama at No. 4.

The Crimson Tide slipped a spot after beating Auburn in overtime.

Oklahoma State moved up two spots after beating Oklahoma for the first time since 2014.

