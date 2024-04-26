Arizona Cardinals select WR Marvin Harrison Jr at No. 4, adding elite playmaker for Kyler Murray

(AP) — The Arizona Cardinals selected receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night, hoping the Ohio State star can be the team's leading playmaker for quarterback Kyler Murray.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Harrison has drawn comparisons to Larry Fitzgerald, who was arguably the greatest player in the team's history after amassing more than 17,000 yards receiving over 17 seasons before retiring in 2020.

Harrison also has an impressive bloodline. He's the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, though considerably bigger than his dad, possessing a rare combination of size, speed and athleticism. He caught 67 passes for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns in his final season with the Buckeyes.

Arizona was in a prime position to get one of the draft's top non-quarterbacks. The teams with the top three picks all needed QBs, but the Cardinals are set at the position with Murray, who has a $230.5 million, five-year deal that could keep him in Arizona through 2028.

It was the first pick of a vital draft for the Cardinals, who have 10 more picks over the next three days, including the No. 27 overall selection later Thursday. Arizona's had a 4-13 record in each of the past two seasons.

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort chose to use the No. 4 pick instead of trading down for potentially more selections.

It was a different strategy from his first season with the club when the Cardinals started with the No. 3 overall selection but made multiple trades on draft night before settling on the No. 6 pick, which was used to select offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr.

Johnson started all 17 games at right tackle last season.

Harrison should also have an immediate impact, especially considering the Cardinals lack of elite receivers. Tight end Trey McBride had a breakout season in 2023 with 825 yards receiving and three touchdowns. Michael Wilson also had an encouraging rookie season with 565 yards receiving.

But the No. 1 receiver spot is up for grabs, and the Cardinals certainly hope Harrison can seize it.