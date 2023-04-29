Atlanta Falcons select OSU's Zach Harrison with No. 75 overall pick

Ohio State defensive end Zach Harrison will be heading to Georgia after being selected by the Atlanta Falcons as the No. 75 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

In 2019, Harrison played in 14 games with two starts. He had 24 tackles, five for loss with 3.5 sacks.

In 2020, he played seven games and had 14 tackles, 4.5 for loss with two sacks. Due to COVID-19 protocols, he missed the College Playoff semifinal.

In 2021, he started 12 games and was voted a third-team All-Big Ten Conference selection. He led the Buckeyes with eight tackles for loss, had four sacks, 34 tackles, two forced fumbles and four pass breakups.

In 2022, he had 34 tackles, eight for loss with 3.5 sacks, four pass breakups and one interception— all of which won him second-team all-conference accolades.

Harrison is the fourth OSU player picked in the draft.

On Thursday, several current and former OSU players were drafted. The Houston Texans selected CJ Stroud as the No. 2 overall pick. The Arizona Cardinals selected Paris Johnson Jr. as the No. 6 overall pick. The Seattle Seahawks selected Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the No. 20 overall pick.

