Buckeyes LB Tommy Eichenberg to return to Ohio State for 5th season

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Every year the Ohio State Buckeyes must adjust when talent departs the team and declares for the NFL Draft—but the defense this year will not have to worry about losing one of their top players just yet as linebacker Tommy Eichenberg returns for a fifth season.

Eichenberg took to Instagram Thursday, announcing his decision to return for another year.

"After a lot of consideration and though, I've decided to return for a final season at Ohio State. Back to work. Go Bucks.," Eichenberg's post said.

The Cleveland native will play his fifth season in scarlet and gray after being recruited by the school and joining the team in 2019. Eichenberg was a top-10 ranked player in the state out of St. Ignatius High School, red-shirting his freshman after four games.

This year, the Buckeyes made it to the Peach Bowl ranked No. 4 but were knocked out in a heartbreaking loss on News Years Eve to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Over the season, Eichenberg notched 120 total tackles,12 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four passes defended, an interception and a defensive touchdown.

The news of Eichenberg's return comes after tight end Cade Stover also announced that he'd be returning for a fifth season as well.

The Mansfield native posted to Twitter Monday, sharing "I AM COMING BACK."

I AM COMING BACK. — Cade Stover (@cstov8) January 9, 2023

