Buckeyes WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba selected by Seahawks with No. 20 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

After a bit of waiting and seeing players land on teams around the league, former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba finally heard his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft, being selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the first round.

Smith-Njigba was selected with the No. 20 overall pick in the draft.

With the Buckeyes, Smith-Njigba was a standout alongside former teammates Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, who both entered the NFL last year. After Olave and Wilson opted out to declare for the draft, Smith-Njigba became the star receiver in the 2021 Rose Bowl against Utah, notching 347 yards and three touchdowns in the big win.

Smith-Njigba only played in three games this past season with Ohio State, sidelined for most of the season with a hamstring injury.

Despite not playing much last season, Smith-Njigba was a top-receiving prospect entering the Draft.

Now headed to Seattle, Smith-Njigba will look to build upon the strong route-running and sure hands as he prepares to play at the highest level.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Overnight

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.