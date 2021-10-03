C.J. Stroud throws 5 TD passes, No. 11 Ohio State rolls over Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Freshman C.J. Stroud threw for 330yards and a career-high five touchdowns and No. 11 Ohio State won its 20th straight Big Ten Conference game with a 52-13 victory over Rutgers Saturday.

Stroud connected with Chris Olave on touchdown passes of 56 and 11 yards.

He found Garrett Wilson on a 32-yard catch and run and hit tight ends Jeremy Ruckert and Mitch Rossi on scoring passes of 19 and 1 yard, respectively. Stroud finished 17 of 23 and did not throw an interception.

Ohio State (4-1, 2-0) has now beaten Rutgers (3-2, 0-2) eight times in as many games.

