Cincinnati moves into College Football Playoff position, OSU moves up to 2

LM Otero/AP
Baylor wide receiver Blake Lynch (2) fumbles the ball at the goal line during the first half of an NCAA college football game SMU. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Posted at 8:03 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 20:03:41-05

Cincinnati has moved into position to make the College Football Playoff, climbing a spot to fourth behind Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama.

A team from outside the Power Five conferences has never been selected for the semifinals in the previous seven years of the CFP.

Heading into the final full weekend of games, Cincinnati seems to have a realistic path to a playoff spot no matter what happens around the Bearcats — as long as they win out.

Before this season, no non-Power Five team had ever been ranked better than seventh by the CFP selection committee.

Michigan is fifth heading into its game against Ohio State.

Notre Dame (10-1) is sixth.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
