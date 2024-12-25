Correction officer killed Christmas Day after 'inmate assault'

A correction officer was killed at the Ross Correctional Institution Christmas morning following an inmate assault, according to theOhio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction's Post.

Correction Officer Andrew Lansing was described as a long-time, well-respected employee who was loved by his colleagues.

"The loss of a staff person is difficult, but to lose a family member on Christmas Day at the hands of someone in our custody is a tragedy beyond comprehension. Instead of going home after his shift to be with his family on this holiday, Officer Lansing made the ultimate sacrifice, and our agency will never be the same," Director Annette Chambers-Smith said in a statement.

The inmate suspect was transferred to the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility.

Chambers-Smith said the Ross Correctional Institution is currently under restricted movement, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol has an investigation underway.

"We ask that you keep Officer Lansing’s family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers at this devastating and tragic time," Chambers-Smith said.

It is unknown how the assault happened, but News 5 is working to learn more.