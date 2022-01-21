Watch
COVID outbreak at Nebraska postpones game at No. 19 Ohio St

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Nebraska's Bryce McGowens (5) attempts a three-pointer against Ohio State's Malaki Branham (22) during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Ohio State defeated Nebraska 87-79 in overtime. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Bryce McGowens, Malaki Branham
Posted at 8:05 PM, Jan 20, 2022
The Nebraska men’s basketball game at No. 19 Ohio State on Saturday has been postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Cornhuskers’ program.

Nebraska said in a statement it would not have the Big Ten minimum of seven scholarship players available.

Nebraska and Ohio State will coordinate with the Big Ten to reschedule the game.

The Buckeyes had three nonconference games in December canceled because of COVID-19 outbreak in their program.

Until now the Huskers had not had any games affected by the virus this season.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
