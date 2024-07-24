Defending national champ Michigan, Ohio State dominate Big Ten's top preseason position honors

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Players from defending national champion Michigan and Ohio State claimed seven of the Big Ten's 12 positional honors on Tuesday.

They were selected by a media panel on the first of three conference media days in Indianapolis.

The Buckeyes had four selections — safety Caleb Downs, receiver Emeka Egbuka, running back TreVeyon Henderson and defensive end JT Tuimoloau. The Wolverines selections consisted of defensive tackle Mason Graham, defensive back Will Johnson and tight end Colston Loveland.

“It’s preseason, so we haven’t done anything yet,” Egbuka said. "I’m definitely blessed to be a part of that group, but you’ve got to put it together on the field. It’s an honor, but at the same time, we know what we’ve got to do.”

Dillon Gabriel, who left Oklahoma for Oregon, was named the league's top quarterback. Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins, Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter and Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai rounded out the selections.

Fifty-four players and 18 coaches will be in Indianapolis for the annual media day festivities at Lucas Oil Stadium. Ohio State was one of six schools to open the first day on the three-day schedule.

Major Change

Last July, Northwestern coach David Braun inherited a program coming off a 1-11 season while taking over a program mired in a hazing scandal that prompted such a backlash, Wildcats players skipped their appearance in Indy.

One year later, Braun returned with the usual cast around him and the interim tag removed after being named 2023 Big Ten Coach of Year. He led the Wildcats to an 8-5 mark and a Las Vegas Bowl victory over Utah.

“I'm very excited and thrilled for what's ahead for this program,” Braun said. "It's been a really unique year for us. Going through a first cycle as a head coach, a lot to learn.

“It's not a David Braun program. It's our program. It's our players' program. It's our alumni's program," he added. "But really having to be self-reflective on what we want that to look like, moving forward especially in a changing landscape. At the end of the day it's about staying true to our values at Northwestern.”

And this year, Braun was surrounded by a much smaller press corps and three smiling players who played a key role in Northwestern's incredibly fast turnaround.

“He's super humble,” linebacker Xander Mueller said of Braun. “That's honestly the main character trait I would put for him. He just cares about other people. He cares about us as more than just football players.”

There's still work to do.

Northwestern has embarked on a two-year, $800-million renovation of its home site, Ryan Field, forcing the Wildcats to play all but two of their home games at a temporary stadium that seats just 15,000. Games against Ohio State and Illinois will be at Wrigley Field.

And Braun was part of that, too. He and his family made a six-figure commitment to help convert the soccer/lacrosse stadium into a football venue.

Staying Put

In the quickly evolving world of college football, Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti brought some stability to media day by announcing the league's championship game will remain at Lucas Oil Stadium through 2028.

Indianapolis' downtown venue, the retractable roof home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, has hosted every conference title game since the inaugural one was played in 2011.

"I think it adds to the tradition of the Big Ten,” Purdue coach Ryan Walters said when asked about the extension. “Obviously, I’m biased but this (Lucas Oil) is a great venue for the Big Ten championship game.”

The Boilermakers played in the game as the West Division champion in 2022, but lost to Michigan.

New Format

When the Big Ten expanded from 14 teams to 18 by adding four former Pac-12 schools — Oregon, Southern California, Washington and UCLA — league officials also decided to scrap the two-division format this season.

Instead, the teams with the two best conference records will square off Dec. 7 in Indianapolis.

"I think it’s a great thing, I think it’s a great thing for the conference,” Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell said. “The biggest impact, I believe, is with these new teams coming in, and having nine league games, we'll have to attack the season a little differently. We probably played on a consistent basis, 17 or 18 guys on defense by the end of the year and if you don’t, that’s when you’re in trouble. Now, you’re probably going to need 22 to 24 guys on defense and 22 to 24 guys on offense.”

Giant Duck

Oregon announced its presence with a can't-miss addition to Indy's White River, which flows near the stadium.

A large Oregon Ducks inflatable mascot floating along the banks served as the introduction to the school's new league. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and three players, including new quarterback Dillon Gabriel, will talk Thursday.