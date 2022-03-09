Watch
SportsCollege SportsOhio State

Actions

Defense a priority as Ohio State opens spring practice

Rose Bowl Football
AP Photos
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day reacts on the sideline during the second half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Rose Bowl Football
Posted at 9:03 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 21:03:49-05

COLUMBUS — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud set passing records in a Rose Bowl win over Utah but the problems that had dogged Ohio State’s defense all season were still on display.

The defense allowed a combined 950 yards and 87 points in the game against Utah and the humiliating loss to Michigan in the regular-season finale.

So rebuilding, reorganizing and rescheming the defense will be a focus for Ohio State in spring practice, which is underway at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Much of the focus is on new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
What Happened Now?