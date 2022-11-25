Watch Now
Gov. DeWine makes wager with Gov. Whitmer over OSU, TTUN game

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
Posted at 1:57 PM, Nov 25, 2022
COLUMBUS — The Game is this weekend, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has made a friendly wager with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that the University of Michigan (aka "That Team Up North" or TTUN) will get beat by the Ohio State University.

“With Ohio State and Michigan both undefeated entering The Game, and with Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoff berths on the line, the eyes of American sports fans will be on Columbus, Ohio and Ohio Stadium tomorrow,” said DeWine. “I am proud of and confident in our Buckeye football team again this year, and am I willing to put a little skin in The Game with another friendly wager showcasing great Ohio food. O-H!”

DeWine wagered Buckeye Pizza from Adriatico’s on the OSU campus; Stewart’s Root Beer, which was founded in Mansfield, Ohio, in 1924; and the iconic Jumbo Cream Puffs from Schmidt’s Sausage Haus in Columbus.

"In the 118-year history of The Game, this weekend’s match-up might be the most consequential to date with two undefeated teams putting their seasons on the line,” said Whitmer. “However, when the clock runs out, only one team will be crowned The Victors. That’s why I’m feeling good about this year’s bet with Governor DeWine of Ohio. After this win, it’s on to the Big Ten Championship game and almost certainly a guaranteed spot in the College Football Playoffs. Go Blue!”

For her put, Whitmer wagered a Detroit-style gift package, including the famous Buddy’s pizza, a dessert from Good Cakes and Bakes, and a case of Vernor's ginger ale, which is known to cure any ailment except maybe a big loss to the Wolverines.

The Game will be played at noon on Saturday.

Ohio State has won 17 out of the last 20 meetings between the two squads.

