How to watch Ohio State take on Missouri Tigers in the Cotton Bowl Classic

Posted at 7:13 PM, Dec 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-29 19:13:10-05

The Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the Missouri Tigers tonight at the Horseshoe.

The seventh-ranked Buckeyes (11-1) are playing for the first time since their 30-24 loss at Michigan in the regular-season finale matching undefeated teams, costing them the opportunity to play for the Big Ten title and a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff.

Ohio State has won its two previous Cotton Bowls, against Texas A&M on New Year’s Day 1987 when the game was still in its namesake stadium, and over Southern Cal exactly six years ago Friday.

Missouri is 2-1 in the Cotton Bowl. The Tigers lost to Texas on New Year's Day 1946, but beat Arkansas when returning to the game 62 years later and won at AT&T Stadium against Oklahoma State at the end of the 2013 season.

The game starts Friday at 8 p.m. You can watch it live on ESPN or stream it on ESPN+ or fuboTV

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

