How to watch Ohio State take on Utah in the Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. — The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes are taking on the No. 11 Utah Utes in the 2022 Rose Bowl Saturday evening to wrap up the 2021 season.

Utah ended their regular season 10-3 while the Buckeyes ended theirs 10-2.

Ohio State enters the bowl game without two key players—Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, who both opted out of the Rose Bowl and declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

With two of their top receivers out, sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Buckeyes' leading receiver, will look to step up in their absence.

Ohio State is making its 16th Rose Bowl appearance and looking for their ninth win in the annual bowl game.

The game will be played at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Kick off is at 5 p.m.

You can watch the game on ESPN.

Other ways to catch the game:

Stream the game online with WatchESPN or fuboTV.

Listen on ESPN Radio or WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460)

