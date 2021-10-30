How to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Penn State Nittany Lions

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes are set to take on the No. 20 Penn State Nittany Lions Saturday evening at Ohio Stadium as they continue pushing for a chance at the College Football Playoffs.

Ohio State is undefeated in conference play this season and the team looks to continue that against Penn State.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a two-game losing streak, falling to Iowa and Illinois in back to back games. Meanwhile the Buckeyes are on a five-game winning streak, most recently crushing Indiana 54-7.

Penn State has not won against the Buckeyes in Columbus since Nov. 19, 2011.

Saturday's game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

