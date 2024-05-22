Joseph Mershon drives in four runs and Ohio State upsets Nebraska 15-2 at Big Ten Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Joseph Mershon drove in four runs with a double and a home run, Ohio State erupted for 12 runs in the fourth and fifth innings, and the seventh-seeded Buckeyes surprised No. 2 seed Nebraska 15-2 in seven innings on Tuesday night at the Big Ten Tournament.

After Ohio State's Landon Beidelschies allowed no hits through the first three innings and led 3-0, the Buckeyes broke loose on offense with a fourth-inning explosion that included eight runs on seven hits, four for extra bases. Nick Giamarusti got the scoring started when he tripled down the right field line for two runs. Mershon doubled for two more runs and Mitchell Okuley added a one-run double. Henry Kaczmar also doubled.

The Buckeyes added four runs in the fifth on three bases-loaded walks and a bases-loaded fielder's choice.

Beidelschies pitched five innings, allowing one run on two hits. He struck out eight and walked one. He gave up a solo home run to Josh Caron in the fourth inning. Chase Herrell and Zach Brown finished, allowing two hits and one run.

Jackson Brockett took the loss, throwing three innings and allowing the first three runs, but Caleb Clark was charged with all eight runs in the fourth and retired only two batters.

Second-seeded Nebraska (34-20) will face No. 6 Purdue in a loser-out game on Wednesday.

Ohio State (29-24) will face No. 3 Indiana on Thursday in the winner's bracket of the modified double-elimination tournament.