No. 10 Buckeyes break loose with 59-7 rout of Akron

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — True freshman quarterback Kyle McCord overcame some early jitters to throw for two touchdowns, freshman TreVeyon Henderson ran for 93 yards and two scores in the first half, and No. 10 Ohio State routed Akron 59-7.

McCord got the nod ahead of C.J. Stroud, a freshman who has a sore shoulder and got a breather against the seven-touchdown underdog.

McCord got credit for the first touchdown pass of his career when Chris Olave turned a jet sweep toss into a 5-yard score in the first quarter.

Ohio State resumes Big Ten play next week at Rutgers.

PHOTO GALLERY: Buckeyes route Akron 59-7.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.