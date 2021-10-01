Watch
SportsCollege SportsOhio State

Actions

No. 11 Ohio State looks to remain perfect against Rutgers

items.[0].image.alt
Jay LaPrete/AP
Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, right, catches a pass in front of Akron defensive back Ronald Jackson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ronald Jackson
Posted at 9:05 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 21:05:43-04

No. 11 Ohio State will look to remain perfect all-time against Rutgers when it visits SHI Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes are 3-1 coming into the game with their only loss being to No. 3 Oregon.

The Scarlet Knights have started 3-1 under Greg Schiano, who recently spent time with the Buckeyes as defensive coordinator for Urban Meyer.

Rutgers lost this past weekend, falling to now-No. 14 Michigan 20-13 in Ann Arbor.

This will be the eighth game between the Big Ten Conference schools.

Ohio State has won the first seven games, including 49-27 in Columbus last season.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.