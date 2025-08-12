No. 2 Penn State primed to make run at first Big Ten title since 2016; Ohio St, Oregon in hunt again

(AP) — The stage is set for Penn State, and now the question is whether the second-ranked Nittany Lions will capitalize.

While defending national champion Ohio State, defending Big Ten champ Oregon and heavyweight Michigan are breaking in new quarterbacks, Penn State goes into the season with a three-year starter in Drew Allar, a pair of 1,000-yard rushers and a top-10 defense with first-year coordinator Jim Knowles.

“I think when you look at all of our personnel, not just the players, but the staff and players, it’s the best combination that we’ve had in my 12 years here,” coach James Franklin said. “The depth, the experience, the talent is impressive.”

The Nittany Lions have won at least 10 games three straight years, and last season they made the College Football Playoff for the first time and beat overmatched opponents SMU and Boise State before a 27-24 loss to Notre Dame in the semifinal at the Orange Bowl.

The knock against Franklin and the Lions is that they win the games they are supposed to but not the ones when the lights are the brightest.

“We were a drive away from playing for the national championship last year, and 99% of the programs in the country would be jacked about that season and how it went, and I don’t know if that was necessarily the case here, right?” Franklin said.

Except for a Sept. 27 home game against No. 7 Oregon, the Nittany Lions probably won't be tested until the back end of their schedule. They'll be trying for their first conference championship since 2016 and the automatic CFP bid that goes with it.

If not Penn State, who?

No. 3 Ohio State and No. 7 Oregon are poised to return to the playoff if their new quarterbacks keep the offenses on the rails.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day is still deciding between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz. Ohio State is going for its first Big Ten title since 2020 along with a repeat national championship. With so many elite players spread across the field, both are possible.

Former UCLA five-star QB Dante Moore takes over for Dillon Gabriel at Oregon, which went 13-0 with a win over Penn State in the conference championship game to earn the CFP top seed before losing to Ohio State in the quarterfinals. Much is expected of Dakorien Moore, the top-rated receiver in the 2025 recruiting class.

No. 14 Michigan landed the nation's No. 1 recruit in quarterback Bryce Underwood. The Wolverines didn't win the Big Ten last year, but they did beat Ohio State a fourth straight time. Underwood and a new group of receivers should improve the Big Ten's worst passing game.

Team on the rise

There's chatter about No. 12 Illinois being a CFP contender. It's not crazy talk. The Illini bring back QB Luke Altmyer and 15 other starters from their 10-win team, and the schedule is manageable. The Illini last season knocked off a program record-tying four Top 25 opponents, and their six Big Ten wins were their most since 2007.

And the rest

No. 20 Indiana was the nation's surprise team last season. Can Curt Cignetti keep it going? Cal transfer Fernando Mendoza, who threw for over 3,000 yards, is the new QB. ... Iowa's hopes ride the arm of Mark Gronowski, who put up monster numbers at South Dakota State and could have just as easily entered the NFL draft. ... Minnesota needs to get its offense going. Four of the Gophers' five losses a year ago were one-score games. ... Rutgers went to the portal to improve a defense that tied for second-most touchdowns allowed in the Big Ten.

Jayden Maiava enters his first full season as starting QB for Southern California, whose five one-score losses tied for the most in the FBS. ... Washington's defense will be coordinated by Ryan Walters, an ace DC at Illinois before a failed run as Purdue's head coach. ... Michigan State needs more from QB Aidan Chiles, who has yet to find his rhythm. ... Matt Rhule's teams at Temple and Baylor made big jumps in Year 3. The same should happen at Nebraska with QB Dylan Raiola back and a manageable schedule.

UCLA can build on a strong finish with Tennessee transfer QB Nico Iamaleava. ... Wisconsin, in its first eight games, faces three top-10 opponents and another in the top 15. ... SMU transfer QB Preston Stone is next in line to spark a Northwestern offense that has struggled for going on seven years. ... Freshman QB Malik Washington is a bright spot for a Maryland team that incurred huge losses in the portal. ... Barry Odom takes over a Purdue team whose only win was against FCS member Indiana State.

Mark your calendars

No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Ohio State, Aug. 30; No. 14 Michigan at No. 18 Oklahoma, Sept. 6; No. 7 Oregon at No. 2 Penn State, Sept. 27; No. 3 Ohio State at No. 12 Illinois, Oct. 11; No. 2 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State, Nov. 1; No. 20 Indiana at No. 2 Penn State, Nov. 8; Nebraska at No. 2 Penn State, Nov. 22; No. 3 Ohio State at No. 14 Michigan, Nov. 29.