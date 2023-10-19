No. 7 Nittany Lions take 11-game win streak to No. 3 Ohio St. Their last win in Columbus was in 2011

The Nittany Lions are riding the momentum of an 11-game win streak into the Horseshoe, where they haven't won since 2011. Ohio State has outscored its last two opponents 78-24 despite being short-handed at running back. The Buckeyes are 4 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Penn State comes in No. 1 in the country in total defense and No. 2 in scoring defense and Ohio State isn't far behind in either category. The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes are 1-2 in the Big Ten in offense.

Lions coach James Franklin is 1-8 against Ohio State and 0-9 on the road against top-10 opponents.