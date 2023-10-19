Watch Now
No. 7 Nittany Lions take 11-game win streak to No. 3 Ohio St. Their last win in Columbus was in 2011

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord drops back to pass against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
The Nittany Lions are riding the momentum of an 11-game win streak into the Horseshoe, where they haven't won since 2011. Ohio State has outscored its last two opponents 78-24 despite being short-handed at running back. The Buckeyes are 4 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Penn State comes in No. 1 in the country in total defense and No. 2 in scoring defense and Ohio State isn't far behind in either category. The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes are 1-2 in the Big Ten in offense.

Lions coach James Franklin is 1-8 against Ohio State and 0-9 on the road against top-10 opponents.

