Ohio State among 5 Big Ten teams auditioning quarterbacks

Paul Vernon/AP
FILE - Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller throws on the sideline during an NCAA college spring football game in Columbus, Ohio, in this Saturday, April 17, 2021, file photo. With two-time Big Ten player of the year Justin Fields departing for the NFL, returning backups C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller III and five-star January enrollee Kyle McCord took the snaps in spring practice. Stroud was believed to be the front-runner entering the spring, but coach Ryan Day said a starter might not be determined until the week of the Sept. 2 opener at Minnesota.(AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)
Posted at 8:05 PM, Apr 26, 2021
Nine of the 14 Big Ten football teams appear set at quarterback heading into the fall.

The five others will continue auditions in August.

No competition will be more closely watched than the one at Ohio State.

Gone is two-time Big Ten player of the year Justin Fields.

That leaves returning backups C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller III and five-star January enrollee Kyle McCord to take snaps in spring practice.

Coach Ryan Day says a decision on the starter might not come until shortly before the Sept. 2 opener at Minnesota.

