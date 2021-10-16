Ohio State Buckeyes accepting fan designs for new turf field in 2022

The Ohio State Buckeyes will play their 2022 season with a new turf surface—but the design of the field is being left up to the fans.

Starting this week, the Ohio State Department of Athletics is accepting fan design concepts for the new turf that will be installed in Ohio Stadium before the start of next season.

The colors and design schemes submitted by fans will be reviewed by an internal department panel and help create the new look of the field.

Submissions can be entered in the form of photographs of PDFs and the Buckeyes are providing a downloadable template for fans to create their masterpieces.

As the submissions roll in, the university will be sharing some of the designs on their social media platforms.

The Buckeyes will accept submissions until Friday, Oct. 29.

To learn more or to submit a design, click here.

