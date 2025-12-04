Ohio State, Indiana to square off in rare No. 1 vs. No. 2 Big Ten title game

The 2025 Big Ten Championship Game will feature a rare showdown between the top two-ranked teams – and scoring defenses – in college football, as Ohio State and Indiana each enter undefeated.

Ohio State allows just 7.8 points per game, the lowest in the Football Bowl Subdivision this season.

Indiana is not far behind, giving up 10.9 points per game – second‑best in the nation.

The Buckeyes also lead the country in total defense, surrendering just 203 yards per game, and limit opposing passers to 121.3 yards per game on average.

Indiana has the nation’s second‑best run defense, allowing 79.2 yards per game, and ranks fourth nationally in total defense at 253.5 yards allowed per game.

For many fans around Cleveland who follow Ohio State, the game represents not just a path to a conference crown, but a key step toward crucial College Football Playoff positioning.

With offenses that have shown high-scoring capability this season, the title game may well come down to which defense blinks first under pressure.