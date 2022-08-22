Watch Now
Ohio State-Michigan hockey to face off for first-every hockey game at First Energy Stadium

Cam Thiesing
Ohio State's Cam Thiesing during an NCAA hockey game against Bentley on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Waltham, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Posted at 11:09 AM, Aug 22, 2022
CLEVELAND  — For the first time ever, hockey is headed to First Energy Stadium. The Ohio State Buckeyes will face off against their rival Michigan Wolverines.

The teams will play on Feb. 18.

Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew season ticket holders will have access to tickets first on Aug. 29, with tickets being available to the public at 10 a.m. on Sept. 7.

“Haslam Sports Group is dedicated to creating unique, memorable experiences for fans throughout the year, and we are excited to partner with the Ohio State University for Faceoff on the Lake, the first major outdoor hockey game at FirstEnergy Stadium,” said HSG Chief Commercial Officer Eric Clouse. “It will be an incredible environment for both fans and community programs alike who are passionate about this unparalleled college rivalry. We anticipate this to be a truly special atmosphere.”

