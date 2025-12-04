Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ohio State OC Brian Hartline named new head coach at South Florida

Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline will take over as head coach of the South Florida Bulls, succeeding Alex Golesh and aiming to build the program ahead of the 2026 season.
AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File
Ohio State offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline stands on the field before the start of their NCAA college football game against Texas, Aug. 30, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio.
Brian Hartline has been named the new head coach of the University of South Florida Bulls. He most recently served as Ohio State's offensive coordinator and has been on the Buckeyes' coaching staff for eight seasons.

Hartline will be with the Buckeyes on Saturday for the Big Ten Championship game against Indiana and the rest of the team's College Football Playoff run. USF plans to introduce him in the new position once Ohio State concludes its postseason.

"The timing isn't great, but that’s not Brian’s fault. Instead of being upset about it, we're going to embrace it," Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. "I think he's going to do great. I think it's a great opportunity for him. Looking forward to seeing how he does. That's exciting for him."

Hartline succeeds Alex Golesh, who left the program to take the head coaching position at Auburn.

He played wide receiver at Ohio State and spent multiple seasons in the NFL.

