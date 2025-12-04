Ohio State OC Brian Hartline named new head coach at South Florida

Brian Hartline has been named the new head coach of the University of South Florida Bulls. He most recently served as Ohio State's offensive coordinator and has been on the Buckeyes' coaching staff for eight seasons.

Hartline will be with the Buckeyes on Saturday for the Big Ten Championship game against Indiana and the rest of the team's College Football Playoff run. USF plans to introduce him in the new position once Ohio State concludes its postseason.

"The timing isn't great, but that’s not Brian’s fault. Instead of being upset about it, we're going to embrace it," Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. "I think he's going to do great. I think it's a great opportunity for him. Looking forward to seeing how he does. That's exciting for him."

Hartline succeeds Alex Golesh, who left the program to take the head coaching position at Auburn.

He played wide receiver at Ohio State and spent multiple seasons in the NFL.