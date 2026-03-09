Ohio State president resigns after 'inappropriate relationship'

Ohio State University announced that President Ted Carter has resigned after telling university trustees that he had an inappropriate relationship with someone seeking public resources to support her personal business.

Carter has been president for the last two years.

He released the following statement:

“For personal reasons, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my role as president of The Ohio State University. I disclosed to the board of trustees that I made a mistake in allowing inappropriate access to Ohio State leadership.

“I believe we have made much progress during my time at Ohio State, and I’m sorry I’m not able to remain your president longer. The students, faculty and staff at this university are among the very best in the world, and the Education for Citizenship 2035 strategic plan has Ohio State poised to succeed for years to come.

“I have enjoyed a strong working relationship with the board of trustees, and I’m grateful for their support and guidance.

“Lynda and I leave Ohio State with gratitude and appreciation for this wonderful community. It has been an honor to serve as this university’s 17th president, and we wish the university ongoing success.”

The American Association of University Professors for Ohio State released the following statement:

“The students, faculty, and staff of Ohio State deserve so much better than the failed leadership that has been inflicted on this institution over the years. The repression of free speech, the dismantling of diversity, the lack of accountability to survivors - the list goes on and on. We demand a more transparent presidential search that involves the input of faculty, staff, and other university stakeholders.”

No plans for a replacement have been revealed.