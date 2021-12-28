Watch
SportsCollege SportsOhio State

Actions

Ohio State WR Wilson will skip Rose Bowl, enter NFL draft

items.[0].image.alt
Jay LaPrete/AP
Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson plays against Michigan State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Michigan St Ohio St Football
Posted at 9:03 PM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 21:03:32-05

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson is skipping the Rose Bowl to enter the NFL draft.

Wilson made the announcement in a statement on Twitter at the same time the Buckeyes were at Disneyland to celebrate their game on New Year’s Day against Pac-12 champion Utah.

Wilson is considered a potential first-round draft pick.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day also said Monday that wide receiver Chris Olave, offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and defensive tackle Haskell Garrett are bypassing the game.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
What Happened Now?