Ohio State WR Wilson will skip Rose Bowl, enter NFL draft

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson is skipping the Rose Bowl to enter the NFL draft.

Wilson made the announcement in a statement on Twitter at the same time the Buckeyes were at Disneyland to celebrate their game on New Year’s Day against Pac-12 champion Utah.

Wilson is considered a potential first-round draft pick.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day also said Monday that wide receiver Chris Olave, offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and defensive tackle Haskell Garrett are bypassing the game.