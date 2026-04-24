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OSU LB and Glenville native Arvell Reese heads to New York Giants

NFL Draft Football
Doug Benc/AP
Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese is interviewed during the Draft Red Carpet Presented by Toyota at the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Doug Benc/AP Content Services for the NFL)
NFL Draft Football
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Glenville native and Ohio State Buckeye linebacker Arvell Reese is heading to the New York Giants after being selected as the No. 5 overall pick at the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, PA.

Through his two seasons with OSU (2024-2025), the 6-foot-4-inch junior finished his collegiate career with 112 total tackles, 52 solo tackles and seven sacks.

Last year, he was named a first-team Associated Press All-American, the Big Ten Conference LB of the Year, and a First-team All-Big Ten selection.

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