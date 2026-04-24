OSU LB and Glenville native Arvell Reese heads to New York Giants

Glenville native and Ohio State Buckeye linebacker Arvell Reese is heading to the New York Giants after being selected as the No. 5 overall pick at the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, PA.

Through his two seasons with OSU (2024-2025), the 6-foot-4-inch junior finished his collegiate career with 112 total tackles, 52 solo tackles and seven sacks.

Last year, he was named a first-team Associated Press All-American, the Big Ten Conference LB of the Year, and a First-team All-Big Ten selection.