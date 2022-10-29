PHOTOS: Buckeyes win 44-31 vs Penn State

Share Facebook

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) warms up for an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) AP

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day talks with wide receiver Julian Fleming (4) before an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) AP

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) AP

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) runs away from Penn State defenders Nick Tarburton (46) and PJ Mustipher (97) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) AP

Penn State tight end Theo Johnson (84) gains yardage as Ohio State cornerback JK Johnson (4) chases him during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) AP

