Watch
SportsCollege SportsOhio State

Actions

Purdue seeks spoiler role again against No. 6 Buckeyes

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photos
Nebraska's Luke Reimer, obscured at rear, knocks away a pass intended for Ohio State's Jeremy Ruckert (88), which forced a turnover on downs during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Ohio State Nebraska Football
Posted at 10:03 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 22:03:38-05

No. 6 Ohio State will be out for some revenge when the Buckeyes host unranked Purdue on Saturday.

The last time the two teams met, the Boilermakers beat No. 2 Ohio State 49-20 in West Lafayette, Indiana, in 2018.

It was the last Big Ten loss for the Buckeyes and ultimately kept them out of the College Football Playoff that season.

The Buckeyes know Purdue is dangerous this time.

The Boilermakers are coming off a huge 40-29 upset of then-No. 5 Michigan State and are trying to put together their first winning season since 2017.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
What Happened Now?