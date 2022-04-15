Watch
Smith-Njigba ready for role as top receiver for Ohio St

Jay LaPrete/AP
Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba plays against Indiana during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Posted at 10:04 PM, Apr 14, 2022
COLUMBUS — Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba wasn't getting a lot of attention last year at this time.

People were talking more about NFL prospects Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

But Smith-Njigba stepped out of the shadow of the stars to pace the Buckeyes with 95 catches and 1,606 yards.

Smith-Njigba entered spring practice 2022 as the undisputed No. 1 wideout, the guy who will be getting the preseason attention.

The annual Scarlet and Gray game on Saturday will be less about him and more about Ohio State’s other receivers.

