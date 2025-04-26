Steelers select DE Jack Sawyer with No. 123 pick in 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft just wrapped up its fourth round, and the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer with the No. 123 pick overall.

Sawyer, a Pickerington, Ohio native, played for the Buckeyes from 2021 to this past season making the 2022 Rose Bowl, 2022 Peach Bowl, 2023 Cotton Bowl Classic 2024 College Football Playoff First Round, 2025 Rose Bowl, 2025 Cotton Bowl Classic where he won Defensive MVP, and in January, the 2025 CFP National Championship.

While at The Ohio State University, he played in all 55 games over the past four seasons, recording 144 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss totaling 162 yards, 23 sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 15 quarterback hurries, 11 pass breakups, and a fourth-quarter interception in the red zone against Michigan.