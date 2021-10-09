Watch
Stroud, No. 7 Ohio State humming now as Maryland visits

Noah K. Murray/AP
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) shakes hands with wide receiver Chris Olave (2) after Olave's touchdown reception against Rutgers during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. Ohio State won 52-13. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
Posted at 8:51 PM, Oct 08, 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 7 Ohio State moved back into the Top 10 with a dominating win over Rutgers last week.

The Buckeyes and starting quarterback C.J. Stroud are humming now after some early speed bumps as Maryland visits Columbus on Saturday.

The Terps won their first four games before being routed by No. 5 Iowa 51-14 last week, a game in which quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw five interceptions.

The Buckeyes have the second-leading offense in the nation, averaging 336 yards per game through the air. The Terps open as nearly three-touchdown underdogs.

